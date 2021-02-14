Spieth extends Pebble Beach lead to move within touching distance of drought-ending title

Spieth has not tasted success since the 2017 Open Championship, but the former world number one threatened to end his drought at last week's Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth.

But Spieth is back at the top of the leaderboard in California – the resurgent American star two shots clear through 54 holes thanks to Saturday's one-under-par 71.

Spieth – winner of the event in 2017 – is the first player since Dustin Johnson last year to hold 54-hole lead/co-lead in consecutive weeks on the PGA Tour.

Playing the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spieth holed out from 160 yards for eagle on the 16th hole as the three-time major champion extended his lead.

"In the air I thought it was going to be really good, and as it landed it was just exactly where I was trying to hit it, certainly a bonus for it to drop," Spieth said.

Spieth, who fell two strokes off the pace during the round, finished with an eagle, three birdies and four bogeys to be 13 under overall.

Nate Lashley (68), Tom Hoge (68), Russell Knox (69), Patrick Cantlay (70) and Daniel Berger (72) are Spieth's nearest challengers.

Another former world number one, Jason Day, is among four players three strokes back following his third-round 68.