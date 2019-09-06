Hart calls out Lakers for handling of Davis trade

The Lakers acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in June for Hart, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and three first-round picks, but apparently the organisation did not keep the players in the loop.

"I played my a*** off for the purple and gold," Hart wrote on Twitter.

"Played hurt and never had an excuse. I'm truly grateful to the Lakers organisation and I do understand the NBA is a business.

"But as a player you just want the courtesy of a phone call saying I got traded and not finding out on Twitter."

I played my ass off for the purple and gold. Played hurt and never had an excuse. I’m truly grateful to the Lakers organization and I do understand the NBA is a business. But as a player you just want the courtesy of a phone call saying I got traded and not finding out on Twitter — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 5, 2019

Hart did not appear to be upset with the trade at the time as he posted a photo to Instagram of him smiling immediately after the deal.

Clearly though, while he may have been happy to have been moved by the Lakers, he was not a fan of how the team handled the move.

Hart will now play alongside top overall pick Zion Williamson in New Orleans along with Ball and Ingram as well as star guard Jrue Holiday.

He may not have liked how he unceremoniously left Los Angeles, but he wanted to make sure people knew he did appreciate his time there.

"Let's make this clear. I loved my time in LA and loved my coaches, team=mates and training staff," Hart wrote.

"Got nothing but love and respect for the front office."

Let’s make this clear. I loved my time in LA and loved my coaches, teammates and training staff. Got nothing but love and respect for the front office — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 5, 2019

After acquiring Davis, the Lakers also inked Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Quinn Cook, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso and DeMarcus Cousins to new deals. Recently they added Dwight Howard as well.