Estrada unifies super-flyweight titles with thrilling win over Gonzalez

Estrada earned a narrow victory after an all-action bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday (March 13).

The Mexican saw two judges score the fight in his favour (117-111 and 115-113), while another saw it 115-113 to Gonzalez.

It saw Estrada retain his WBC crown and add Gonzalez's WBA title to his collection, gaining some revenge for his loss to the Nicaraguan in late 2012.

Estrada gets his revenge in an instant classic. pic.twitter.com/L6Kl41Witb — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 14, 2021

"I think I did enough to win," Estrada told DAZN after his win.

"'Chocolatito' is a great fighter, I think he deserves the trilogy."

Gonzalez told DAZN: "Whatever happened had to happen but I gave it a good fight.

"I would've been happy either way with a result, I did my work."

Estrada and Gonzalez put on a show, combining to throw more than 2,500 punches.

The pair went at each other from the outset, both landing big shots during a wild fourth round.

Neither slowed down and the all-action fight went the distance before Estrada was awarded the split-decision win.