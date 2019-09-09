Junior Women's Boxing Nationals: Delhi's Sakshi Chaudhary, Haryana's Neha shine on Day 2

Rohtak, Sep 9: Delhi and Haryana dominated the proceedings as preliminary bouts continued at the 3rd Junior Women's National Boxing Championships in Rohtak, Haryana on Monday. Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg) and Ayushi Pal (54kg) kept alive Delhi's medal hopes while Tannu (52kg) and Neha (54kg) made Haryana proud with their wins.
Sakshi was dominant in her bout against Assam's Aikon Mili whom she pummelled 4-1. Ayushi was declared a winner by RSC in Round 1 against Orissa's Ayusmita Panigrahy. Amidst loud cheers from the home crowd, Tannu ran away to a 4-1 win over Maharashtra's Simran Verma. Her statemate Neha was absolutely flawless in her contest with Uttar Pradesh's Varsha Singh whom she annihilated 5-0.
Chandigarh also had a win on Day 2 of this tournament with Rishita (54kg) securing an RSC in Round 1 win over Sikkim's Tenzing Palmu Bhutia. Punjab shone through Poonam in 54kg after she pocketed an RSC in R1 win over Kerala's Akshaya P in 54kg.
Mizoram's Ruthi Lalhmingthai emerged a 4-1 winner over Punjab's Babli in 52kg while Telengana's Tripthi J blanked Arunachal Pradesh's Raha Phara 5-0 in 54kg. Goa too got on the winners' column through Neha Kadam who did not break a sweat in her commanding 5-0 victory over West Bengal's Monika Mallick in 52kg. Maharashtra's Nasweera Mujawar (54kg) dropped a point on her way to a 4-1 win over Uttarakhand's Aarti Dariyal.
The six-day tournament, which will pick out the best of India's rising female pugilists, has a total of 233 boxers participating from 27 states across 13 weight categories. While the preliminary rounds will continue till Tuesday, the quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on Wednesday followed by the semi-finals on Thursday and the grand finale on Friday.
Source: Press Release