Junior Women's Boxing Nationals: Delhi's Sakshi Chaudhary, Haryana's Neha shine on Day 2

Sakshi was dominant in her bout against Assam's Aikon Mili whom she pummelled 4-1. Ayushi was declared a winner by RSC in Round 1 against Orissa's Ayusmita Panigrahy. Amidst loud cheers from the home crowd, Tannu ran away to a 4-1 win over Maharashtra's Simran Verma. Her statemate Neha was absolutely flawless in her contest with Uttar Pradesh's Varsha Singh whom she annihilated 5-0.

Chandigarh also had a win on Day 2 of this tournament with Rishita (54kg) securing an RSC in Round 1 win over Sikkim's Tenzing Palmu Bhutia. Punjab shone through Poonam in 54kg after she pocketed an RSC in R1 win over Kerala's Akshaya P in 54kg.

Mizoram's Ruthi Lalhmingthai emerged a 4-1 winner over Punjab's Babli in 52kg while Telengana's Tripthi J blanked Arunachal Pradesh's Raha Phara 5-0 in 54kg. Goa too got on the winners' column through Neha Kadam who did not break a sweat in her commanding 5-0 victory over West Bengal's Monika Mallick in 52kg. Maharashtra's Nasweera Mujawar (54kg) dropped a point on her way to a 4-1 win over Uttarakhand's Aarti Dariyal.

The six-day tournament, which will pick out the best of India's rising female pugilists, has a total of 233 boxers participating from 27 states across 13 weight categories. While the preliminary rounds will continue till Tuesday, the quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on Wednesday followed by the semi-finals on Thursday and the grand finale on Friday.

Source: Press Release