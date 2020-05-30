Karnataka Swimming Association urges government to allow swimmers to train

The Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed reopening of stadiums and sports complexes nearly a fortnight ago but the swimming pools were not included. The fate remained the same even while the MHA issued fresh guidelines on Saturday (May 30) for phased lifting of lockdown.

The swimming pools were categorised as recreational facilities like malls and movie halls, and will remain shut till further notice. Reason: these facilities carry the risk of spreading the Coronavirus. In that context, the Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA) on Saturday urged the government to relook the decision and open the pools for competitive swimmers.

Gopal Hosur, the KSA president, delved into the reasons. "Pools used for recreational purpose and competition is different. We at KSA agree that the community pools should remain closed because it is tough to monitor the visitors and maintain social distancing. But we appeal to the government to reopen the private pools so that competitive swimmers can use the facility to train and from our part we ensure that all the security protocols will be put in place and maintained," said Gopal in a web conference.

Renowned swimming coach and Dronacharya award winner Nihar Ameen said such private pools are safe for the users as the water contain chlorine which act as a disinfectant. "It's time the swimming has been allowed to resume as the athletes are confined to indoors for a long time now and have suffered lose of form and fitness. The appeal is for the benefit of the national and international level swimmers," said Ameen.

The KSA official had met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and state Sports Minister CT Ravi some time back with this request but they are still waiting for a word from the government.

Gopal said the continued closure of private pools has also affected the financial situation of several affiliated clubs as they were not allowed the summer camps, a common feature during the April, May months. In that context, the KSA officials urged the state government to consider subsidies in electricity bills and other such measures to ease the burden of the clubs.