Kawhi Leonard shows he's a 'fun guy' at Raptors parade

By Opta
Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard
Toronto, June 18: Kawhi Leonard told reporters in Toronto he was "a fun guy" back in September, and the Raptors star went some way to proving it at the NBA champions' title parade on Monday (June 17).

The two-time NBA Finals MVP became a social media meme ahead of his first campaign in Toronto when he awkwardly laughed at a reporter having told him he was "a fun guy" in response to a question about what he wanted people to know about him.

Former San Antonio Spurs star Leonard had the last laugh in the NBA season, leading Toronto to a Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors to earn the franchise their first title.

And Leonard revisited that famous moment from nine months ago when he signed off his address to supporters at the parade.

"Enjoy this moment and have fun with it," Leonard said before mocking his own laugh, much to the delight of his Raptors team-mates.

The 27-year-old was also wearing a t-shirt saying 'Board Man Gets Paid', which was recently revealed to be the phrase Leonard used when trash talking opponents in college.

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
