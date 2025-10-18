More sports Keita Nakajima’s Bogey-Free 65 Takes Lead at DP World India Championship; Fleetwood, Lowry, McIlroy Trail at DGC By Avinash Sharma Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 20:20 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Oct 18: The third day of the $4 million DP World India Championship was supposed to be a tight, cagey affair on the unforgiving Delhi Golf Club (DGC), but instead, it turned into a personal exhibition of control and brilliance by Keita Nakajima.

The 25-year-old Japanese sensation, who is also a Hero Indian Open winner, although on a more challenging DLF Course, channelled his energy on in the round three to prevail over others. Nakajima delivered a clinic in course management and precision to seize the sole lead, posting a magnificent, flawless seven-under 65 to move to 17-under par overall.

Nakajima Learns From Lowry To Take Command

Nakajima, who started the week strongly and maintained his composure in the second round, found a new level of sublime form today, especially on the back nine. His run of three consecutive birdies from the 12th to the 14th hole was the decisive burst that separated him from the chasing pack.

With a charming candour, the new leader revealed the simple secret to his exceptional play: "I played with Shane Lowry (yesterday). I love his swing tempo and his golf style, so I learned from Shane a lot... I copied his swing tempo every shot. That's why he hit great." Now with a two-stroke cushion, Nakajima's final-day mindset remains equally straightforward: "Same mindset, same swing. Yeah, just play golf."

The Major champions directly behind him felt the pressure acutely. Overnight leader Tommy Fleetwood managed a three-under 69, but the score felt hard-won. Now two shots back at 15-under, Fleetwood lamented his struggles on the notoriously tricky DGC greens.

"It was a shame because my pace was pretty rubbish all day... Then when I did give myself a chance to score, I missed a couple. Yeah, that was frustrating," the English admitted. Yet, his champion's resolve remains unbroken: "Two behind is kind of close enough where I'm still in control of it a little bit. Keita is not far enough ahead where he's completely in control."

Shane Lowry (14-under) echoed the sentiment of self-sabotage, despite also carding a three-under 69. "I got very frustrated on the back nine today. I started to hit very loose shots, made some silly mistakes," Lowry confessed, adding, "I made a couple of really silly errors, mental errors... I'll need a low one tomorrow to try and win."

Festive Quiet Settles Over the Greens

The thrilling golf played by the leaders, however, was accompanied by a noticeable dip in the crowd turnout. The usually buzzing DGC galleries were subdued, a likely side-effect of the North Indian festive calendar. Today marked the auspicious start of the Diwali period with the festival of Dhanteras, drawing many locals away from the course and into homes for traditional celebrations.

McIlroy Keeps the Faith, Despite Missing Opportunities

Even with the thinner crowds, Rory McIlroy remained the undoubted fan favourite, with pockets of cheering spectators following his every move. The five-time Major champion delivered a steady, if slightly frustrating, four-under 68, moving him to 10-under par and T15.

The Northern Irishman's round was a mix of brilliant shot-making and missed opportunities on the putting surface. "I played okay today. I felt like I could have been a lot better. I missed a lot of putts, missed a lot of chances," McIlroy said, feeling he had left too many shots out there. "The course is playing... you put the ball in play, you're going to have a lot of chances at birdies."

Now seven shots off the lead, he understands the harsh reality of the leaderboard, but refuses to entirely close the door. "I'd say I'm probably two shots too far behind to have a realistic chance," he conceded, adding, "But I could go out and shoot a low one tomorrow and post a score and at least give the guys up ahead something to think about."

Off the course, McIlroy was full of praise for the hospitality, recalling the previous night's event: "It was good fun. To be out there on stage with a living legend in Sachin (Tendulkar) and just to hear him talk a little bit about his career, that was really enjoyable for me."

Indian Challenge: Sheoran Shows Heart, Lahiri Struggles

The best Indian performance of the day came from Dhruv Sheoran, who posted an excellent five-under 67, climbing to T25 at eight-under. Sheoran's impressive consistency, particularly his back-nine of 33, kept the home crowd engaged.

Conversely, the struggles continued for star Indian campaigner Anirban Lahiri, who carded a disappointing one-over 73 to sit at T58, unable to get any momentum going.

While Shubhankar Sharma and Shiv Kapur both made the weekend cut comfortably, their third rounds failed to live up to expectations. Sharma, who began the day hoping to push into the top 20, carded a 1-over 71 after a mixed outing that featured early birdies but was undone by errant approach play and a few missed putts on the back nine. The 28-year-old couldn't quite find his rhythm on the greens, a challenge that tested several players on Saturday.

Shiv Kapur, meanwhile, produced a steady 70 (-2) that showed glimpses of control but lacked the spark to climb the leaderboard. The seasoned Delhi golfer, who knows the DGC greens better than most, struggled to convert birdie chances and will need a flawless Sunday to finish inside the top 20.

The Final Verdict: A Sunday Showdown Awaits

The leaderboard is now a tinderbox, primed for an explosive final round. Nakajima's lead is a slender cushion, with an entire field of world-class players ready to pounce. The difference between the sole leader at -17 and the four players tied for fourth at -13 (Jens Dantorp, Daniel Hillier, Alex Fitzpatrick, and Brian Harman) is a mere four strokes. With Viktor Hovland and other major winners also lurking, the stage is perfectly set.

The players know the drill for tomorrow. "I just don't think the course allows you to be that aggressive," Fleetwood commented, setting the tone. "You have to be very disciplined still and try to get the best out of the round tomorrow."

The final round will be a high-stakes chess match on the Lodhi course. Nakajima, with his newfound confidence, faces the ultimate test of nerve against veterans desperate to deny him a maiden title. For the Indian fans, the hope is for Sheoran to continue his rise, but the real theatre will be at the top, where a single slip-up could re-write the Championship story.