English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Warriors star Durant suffers ankle injury

By Opta
Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant hurt his ankle during the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Phoenix Suns.

LA, March 11: Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant suffered an ankle injury in a 115-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Durant went down with a right ankle contusion in the fourth quarter and left the court for the locker room shortly after. He did not return to the game.

He scored 25 points. He entered Sunday averaging 27.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Golden State dropped to 45-21 in the loss, but still have the best record in the Western Conference.

Questions surrounding Durant's status could not come at a worse time as the Warriors will have to face a piping hot Rockets team in Houston on Wednesday.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue