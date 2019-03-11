Warriors star Durant suffers ankle injury

Durant went down with a right ankle contusion in the fourth quarter and left the court for the locker room shortly after. He did not return to the game.

He scored 25 points. He entered Sunday averaging 27.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Golden State dropped to 45-21 in the loss, but still have the best record in the Western Conference.

Kevin Durant (right ankle contusion) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 11, 2019

Questions surrounding Durant's status could not come at a worse time as the Warriors will have to face a piping hot Rockets team in Houston on Wednesday.