Kevin Durant will miss Games 3 and 4 against Trail Blazers

Durant will not travel with the Warriors to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday (May 18) and Monday (May 20) due to a calf strain, Golden State general manager Bob Myers told NBC Sports Bay Area prior to Thursdays' Game 2.

"Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who suffered a strained right calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets on May 8, has shown good progress since beginning his rehabilitation program one week ago," the Warriors said in a statement.

"At this point, Durant is not ready to advance to on-court work."

Kevin Durant will not travel to Portland for Game 3 and 4, as per Bob Myers on @NBCSAuthentic #Warriors #StrengthInNumbers — Dan Dibley (@dandibley) May 17, 2019

The Warriors added: "At this time, the plan is for both players to be re-evaluated in one week. Both Durant and Cousins were examined by the team's medical staff earlier today."

Durant suffered a strained right calf during Golden State's Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets last week and did not travel with the team for the Warriors' Game 6 victory on Friday (May 10).

He has yet to play against the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals, which the Warriors lead 1-0.

Durant has averaged 34.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Warriors in the NBA playoffs this season.