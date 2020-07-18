English
Khabib has not retired, will face Gaethje 'before the end of the year'

By Tom Webber

Moscow, July 18: Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the Octagon and face Justin Gaethje before the end of the year, according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz last week refuted reports UFC lightweight champion Khabib was going to retire following the death of his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The undefeated Russian was due to defend his belt against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, but travel restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic meant the fight was scratched.

The event was rescheduled and Gaethje, who stepped in for Khabib, defeated Ferguson for the interim title, but he is yet to have his bout with the champion confirmed as a September date becomes increasingly unlikely.

Asked about the rumours surrounding Khabib's future, Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports: "Khabib is not retiring. He has some goals to accomplish. You will see him before the end of the year.

"Him, Dana [White, UFC president] and I are talking to the match-makers and we're trying to set a date. I'm sure Dana's gonna let everyone know when Khabib's going to fight.

"We have a blockbuster main event, him versus Justin Gaethje. Two of the best lightweights in the world in the recent era.

"We've seen what Khabib does to all his opponents, we've seen what Justin Gaethje did to his last opponent. He dismantled Tony Ferguson, he made him look an absolute amateur. They're the best two guys in the world and they're gonna fight.

"There's a lot of fake news that comes out of Russia. Like Donald Trump says, fake news. If you don't hear it from me, Khabib or from Dana, it's fake news."

View this post on Instagram

Тренировки очень хорошо снимают стресс и агрессию. Тренируйтесь и будьте добрее. @bukaboxing

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

He added: "Khabib is a different breed. Of course, he's heartbroken. It's his father, his mentor, his best friend. But at the end of the day, Khabib's father has a legacy he wanted Khabib to accomplish.

"And Khabib is a living legend. And that's what legend comes from. Legend comes from adversity, from death, from a lot of things, and that's what Khabib does. He's come back from a back surgery, from ACL surgery, from the death of his father, and he's gonna fight Justin Gaethje. They're gonna put on a great display of martial arts."

Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 21:30 [IST]
