Nurmagomedov announces Izagakhmaev will make ONE Championship debut in December

The athlete who is often regarded as one of the GOATs of mixed martial arts, alongside ONE's flyweight wizard Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, broke the news on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"I want to share news with you guys, my brother Saygid Izagakhmaev has signed a contract with @ONEChampionship and his next fight will be on December," he posted.

Thank you so much @yodchatri it would be impossible without you, see you my Friend, it was nice to meet you 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Ubh5SVhGhT — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) October 12, 2021

Nurmagomedov also praised ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his role in making the deal happen.

"Thank you so much @yodchatri it would be impossible without you, see you my Friend, it was nice to meet you 🤝"

Sityodtong replied to the legend's Instagram post with, "Thank you for everything, Khabib. See you soon!"

Izagakhmaev is one of the most exciting athletes in mixed martial arts now. The Russian athlete who trains out of American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, has been competing professionally since he was 18 years old and boasts a remarkable 19-2 MMA record that includes 14 finishes and a 13-match win streak.

In his most recent fight, the 27-year-old athlete defeated fellow countryman Maxim Butorin via rear-naked choke at 4:41 of the second stanza. In his corner - you guessed it - was none other than Nurmagomedov.

Whether Nurmagomedov does corner Izagakhmaev in his ONE debut remains to be seen. However, one thing is for certain based on Nurmagomedov's post - his training partner will make his first promotional appearance in December.

A quick check on the ONE Championship site shows that Izagakhmaev could compete on ONE X slated for Sunday, 5 December, or ONE: WINTER WARRIORS set for Friday, 17 December.

Izagakhmaev has been competing at welterweight throughout his career, but it hasn't been confirmed whether he would remain in the same weight class in ONE.

Fans in India can expect him to unleash his skills once a date and opponent have been confirmed. Besides being excited about Izagakhmaev's debut, eagle-eyed fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on who follows him out of the tunnel when he eventually makes his first walk toward the ONE Circle.

Source: Media Release