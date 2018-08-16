Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor battle in biggest fight in UFC history

The co-main event will see a battle between heavyweight KO artists, as No.2-ranked contender Derrick Lewis will lock horns with No.5-ranked Alexander Volkov.

Known for his crushing pressure and ground game, the undefeated Nurmagomedov has proven to be unstoppable inside the Octagon. Over the course of his spectacular run, he's earned dominant wins over Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson, Rafael Dos Anjos, Abel Trujillo and Thiago Tavares. Nurmagomedov's last outing saw him best Al Iaquinta to capture the lightweight championship. He now looks to earn his first successful title defense in a grudge match for the ages.

October 6th.



T-Mobile Arena.



The biggest event in UFC history.



Be there. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/VxcZsn5NE6 — UFC (@ufc) August 14, 2018

McGregor looks to reclaim his belt against his most heated rival yet. The bout marks his return from competing against Floyd Mayweather in the biggest global boxing match ever seen on Pay-Per-View. In the Octagon, he's delivered incredible victories against Nate Diaz, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway. He became a two-division champion by knocking out Eddie Alvarez in 2016, and he now aims to take his top spot back against his toughest test to date.

Heavy-handed Lewis looks to stake his claim for a title shot with another vicious finish. During his UFC stint, "The Black Beast" has earned impressive finishes against Marcin Tybura, Travis Browne and Gabriel Gonzaga. His last outing saw him earn a decision win over recent title challenger Francis Ngannou. He is now primed to put away another surging contender.

A champion outside the UFC, Volkov is currently riding an impressive six-fight win streak. Following victories against Stefan Struve, Roy Nelson and Timothy Johnson, the Russian standout netted a spectacular KO win over former champ Fabricio Werdum in March. Volkov is now ready to deliver a show-stealing performance to earn a UFC title shot.

Additional bouts on the card include:

In a pivotal clash of flyweight contenders, No.2-ranked Sergio Pettis takes on No.5-ranked Jussier Formiga.

No.7-ranked light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux looks to stop undefeated No.12 Dominick Reyes.

No.7-ranked Women's strawweight contender Michelle Waterson squares off with No.8 Felice Herrig.

The Sugar Show returns to Las Vegas!@SugaSeanMMA looks to remain undefeated versus the streaking @tecoDCzac. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/wDf3OuH4EM — UFC (@ufc) August 14, 2018

Rising bantamweight Sean O'Malley will look to keep his perfect record intact against streaking Jose Quinonez.

No.11-ranked Women's bantamweight contender Lina Lansberg meets Yana Kunitskaya.

Gritty welterweight Ryan LaFlare aims to continue building momentum against tough prospect Tony Martin.

Source: UFC Press Release