UFC 249: Khabib offers support for Ferguson after Gaethje defeat

Gaethje brutally stopped Ferguson in the final round to become the new interim lightweight champion in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday (May 9).

Ferguson was initially due to face Khabib in Brooklyn on April 18, but travel restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis prevented the Russian star from fighting in the United States.

It is now Gaethje who has his sights set on a showdown with unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib.

UFC 249: Gaethje stops bloodied Ferguson with devastating display for interim title

Ferguson accused Khabib of shying away from a fight with him before the American was beaten in his homeland, but the Russian was in no mood to rub salt into the wounds on Sunday (May 10).

He tweeted: "Whatever happened is in the past. Heads up Tony, I hope everything is good with you and your family. When your son grow [sic] up, he'll be proud with you. @TonyFergusonXT."

Ferguson also took to social media to offer his congratulations to Gaethje.

He tweeted: "Win or Lose Always Act Like A Champion. Just Wasn't My Night. Congrats @Justin_Gaethje On A Good Fight."

