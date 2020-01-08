Khelo India 2020: Mary Kom, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, SpiceJet Chairman send off athletes on maiden SpiceJet flight

In a bid to make Khelo India a world-class sporting experience for the budding athletes, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has come together with SpiceJet to help more than 1000 kids experience the joy of flying.

On the occasion, The Hon'ble Sports Minister of India, Kiren Rijiju was present at the Indira Gandhi International Airport along with Sports Secretary Radheshyam Jhulaniya, Director General SAI, Sandip Pradhan, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, Ajay Singh and other dignitaries, besides London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom for the official ceremonial send-off.

"Khelo India has been incredible at unearthing young talents who can be groomed to bring laurels for the country and its mission has been to introduce state-of-the-art facilities to athletes from the grassroots level. I hope this unique partnership will further strengthen our commitment towards giving the best possible facilities to our athletes," said the Hon'ble Sports Minister.

SpiceJet will be running eight dedicated flights between Delhi-Guwahati and Kolkata-Guwahati sectors today and on January 14 and 15.

"This is a moment of pride and honour for SpiceJet that we could bring this exclusive flying experience for these young sports stars as the Khelo India Games provides a platform to build a robust sporting nation of tomorrow. We wish every participant all the very best," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

The presence of the six-time world champion Mary Kom was a bonus for the young stars, many of whom look up to the boxing queen. The Manipuri legend took her time to interact with the athletes and motivated them before they boarded the flight.

"In my early days, I would struggle to buy even a pair of gloves. It is heartening to see Indian sports have come a long way. It's really great and encouraging to see an amazing flying experience is being provided to these budding stars," said Mary Kom.

The 13-day tournament will see 35 states and union territories battle it out in 20 sports at the Khelo India Games this time. To ensure a completely smooth and hassle-free journey for the athletes, the airline has come up with the flexibility of baggage allowance (as players require more baggage allowance), cancellation or replacement of last-minute passenger and provision of meals for the convenience of the participants.

