Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Hosts Haryana eye top spot, aim for 100 gold medals

The fourth edition of the KIUG will be organised from June 4 till June 13 in which nearly 8,500 players, coaches and support staff from across the country are participating.

The players from every part of India will compete for a total of 1,866 medals which includes 545 gold, 545 silver, and 776 bronze.

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Schedule: Venue, Date, Games List, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

As many as 25 types of sports will be organised at five venues, namely Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh, and Delhi, it said. With a seating arrangement for around 7,000 spectators, Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula will be the main venue for the sports events.

Five traditional sports, namely Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamba, and Yogasana have also been included in this competition for the first time, added the statement.

Sporting talents like shooters Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh, Saurabh Chaudhary, and weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga have been some of the finds of KIYG and have gone on to represent the country at either Olympics, Youth Olympics, or Commonwealth Championships.

Haryana, who have produced multiple Olympics and Asian Games medallists, had clinched the inaugural Khelo India School Games in 2018 to annex the mantle as the number one sporting state.

But the very next year, Maharashtra, making the most of their home advantage, shot to the top of the table in the event that was reimagined as Youth Games. They cornered a whopping 85 gold medals to Haryana's 62 to emerge as the new champions in Pune.

Maharashtra reinforced their supremacy in the next edition in Guwahati too, garnering a total of 78 gold which were 10 more than their fierce rivals.

Now, as hosts, Haryana are seeking sweet revenge. They have not only set themselves the task of vanquishing Maharashtra but also crossed the threshold of 100 gold medals. They will aim to wrest as many medals as possible in wrestling, boxing and athletics and walk away with the laurels in most team events too.

Haryana will, however, have keep an eye on Maharashtra's run, who will be banking on their swimmers, shooters, gymnasts and weightlifters to defend their crown.

Haryana have fielded a 396-member contingent, the largest at KIYG 2021, and will compete in every sport. They have also held three short camps at different hubs in the state, with Sports Director Pankaj Nain personally ensuring top-notch facilities there while monitoring their progress too.

Maharashtra have sent a 318-strong contingent and will be competing in 23 of the 25 events.

Karnataka and Delhi are likely to challenge for the third spot in the overall standings, with the former banking on swimming and athletics for the bulk of their medals.

Delhi, with a contingent size of 253, has medal prospects across various disciplines and are hoping to close the gap between them and the top two contenders.

Here's the medal tally of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022:

