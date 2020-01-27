English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kobe Bryant dead: Tiger Woods 'unbelievably sad' to lose his friend after helicopter tragedy

By John Skilbeck
Kobe Bryant

California, January 27: Tiger Woods called it "a shocker" to learn his friend Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash.

Golf's 15-time major winner is an ardent Los Angeles Lakers fan and paid tribute to his fellow global sporting superstar.

Woods learned of the news after completing his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Sunday (January 26).

Bryant was one of nine people on board a helicopter that crashed at approximately 10am in Los Angeles County, California, local authorities said.

His daughter, Gianna, also died in the tragedy, the NBA announced.

Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Lakers and piled up personal accolades, was nicknamed 'Mamba', and golf fans had been urging an oblivious Woods to produce a magical round in the basketball great's memory.

"I didn't really understand why the people were saying, 'Do it for Mamba'," Woods said.

"But now I understand. It's a shocker for everyone. I'm unbelievably sad."

Woods said Bryant was an inspiration as a player.

"He brought it each and every night on both ends of the floor," Woods told CBS. "Not too many guys can say that throughout NBA history.

"He locked up on D [defense], obviously he was dominant on the offensive side, but anytime he was in the game he'd take on their best player and just shut him down for all 48 minutes and that was one of the more impressive things I think in his entire career.

"When he ruptured his Achilles and went to the foul line and made his shots, that's tough."

More KOBE BRYANT News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kobe's rise to fame
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 5:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue