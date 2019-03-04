English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Irving in no mood for media after Celtics loss

By
Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving was in no mood for interviews following Sunday's defeat at home to the Houston Rockets.

New York, March 4: Kyrie Irving kept it brief with the media after the Boston Celtics lost again, with the NBA All-Star barely talking to reporters for more than a minute.

The slumping Celtics crashed to a 115-104 home defeat to James Harden's Houston Rockets in Boston on Sunday.

Favourites to win the Eastern Conference at the start of the season, the Celtics are 1-5 since the All-Star break and 38-26 for the campaign – down to fifth in the east.

Irving has cut a frustrated figure throughout the poor run of performances and the 2016 NBA champion was in no mood for interviews post-game.

The first question put to Irving was: "How tough was that for you tonight?"

"It was tough," Irving responded.

Irving's replies continued to be short and sharp, with the six-time All-Star uninterested.

When asked about the first half, which the Celtics trailed the Rockets 65-43, Irving said: "We just didn't play well."

Serious questions are being asked about the Celtics as they continue to struggle.

Asked what needed to be done to turn things around, Irving – who has been linked with the New York Knicks – said: "Just gotta play better."

It does not get any easier for the Celtics, who face a four-game road trip against reigning champions the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

"We'll see" was Irving's response to being asked if the Celtics could come together on the road trip.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: VAL 2 - 0 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue