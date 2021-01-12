NBA: Kyrie Irving's Nets absence to continue

Irving has been sidelined due to personal reasons and his absence will continue for Tuesday's clash with the Denver Nuggets.

When asked for an update on Irving's status, Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters: "I do not have any updates, sorry".

While star team-mate Kevin Durant returned in Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA champion and six-time All-Star Irving was missing once again.

Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in Brooklyn this season.

The Nets (5-6) have lost back-to-back games to sit 10th in the Eastern Conference, behind the eighth-placed Charlotte Hornets (5-5).

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow's game vs. Denver pic.twitter.com/46ZGHR7QE8 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 11, 2021