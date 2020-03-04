English
Kyrie Irving undergoes successful shoulder surgery

By Rob Lancaster
Irving

New York, March 4: Kyrie Irving has undergone successful surgery to fix an impingement in his right shoulder, as announced by the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday (March 3).

Point guard Irving had already been ruled out for the remainder of the NBA season due to the problem.

The six-time All-Star had already missed 26 games in his debut campaign with Brooklyn, who confirmed he is set to make a full recovery in a short statement.

During his 20 appearances for the Nets, the 27-year-old averaged 27.4 points and 6.4 assists.

He marked his debut for the franchise with 50 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves last October, while he managed 54 against the Chicago Bulls in February.

The Nets – who have been without long-term absentee Kevin Durant throughout the season due to an Achilles injury – sit eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 26-33 record.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
