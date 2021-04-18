Lakers topple ladder leaders Jazz, Tatum stars in Curry shootout

Mitchell hurt his ankle during the week and was unavailable for the clash against the Lakers who were missing injured pair LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Lakers center Andre Drummond dominated with 27 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Dennis Schroder had 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists too.

The Jazz could have won the match in normal time when Jordan Clarkson's buzzer beater missed with scores locked at 110-110.

The Lakers ran away with it in over-time, but had a late injury scare with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who also had 25 points, clutching his right ankle.

The result improves the Lakers to 35-22, while the Jazz remain top of the West with a 42-15 record.

Drummond up to 20 PTS on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/TGtF4EIFrW — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks stumbled to a 128-115 home loss to the surging Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies kept the Bucks at arm's length the whole match led by Grayson Allen who shot 26 points including seven-from-10 beyond the arc.

A fired-up Dillon Brooks had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists for Memphis, while Giannis had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a losing side.

Celtics edge shootout with Curry

Jayson Tatum won an All-Star shootout against Stephen Curry as the Boston Celtics edged the in-form Golden State Warriors 119-114.

Boston forward Tatum had 44 points and 10 rebounds, while Curry played a leading role for GSW with 47 points, including 11 three-pointers as well as seven rebounds and three assists.

Tatum had outstanding assistance from Kemba Walker, particularly in a tight final quarter, with 26 points and eight rebounds as the Celtics won their sixth straight.

10+ 3PM games, career: 1. Stephen Curry (20)

2. Klay Thompson (5) 10+ 3PM games, this season: 1. Stephen Curry (5)

2. 5 players tied (1) pic.twitter.com/j2gqaMkm76 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 18, 2021

Russell Westbrook had another triple-double with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists while Bradley Beal made 37 points in the Washington Wizards' 121-100 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Phoenix Suns were well beaten by the San Antonio Spurs 111-85, while Nikola Vucevic had 25 points in the Chicago Bulls' 106-96 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Scary sideline spell

There was a scary incident late in the Warriors' loss to Boston when youngster Juan Toscano-Anderson threw himself at a loose ball, with his momentum seeing him bundling over the scorers' fence across tables and monitors. He lay injured for several minutes before eventually walking to the locker room aided, with a towel on his head.

Russell makes triple-double history

In-form Wizards guard Westbrook's triple-double made history as he became the first player in NBA history to have 15 in a 20-game span.

Russell Westbrook (15 PTS, 14 REB, 11 AST in tonight's win) is the first player in NBA history with 15 triple-doubles over a 20-game span. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/OOmEfmCRPn — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 18, 2021

Saturday's results

Los Angeles Lakers 127-115 Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards 121-100 Detroit Pistons

Chicago Bulls 106-96 Cleveland Cavaliers

Boston Celtics 119-114 Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies 128-115 Milwaukee Bucks

San Antonio Spurs 111-85 Phoenix Suns

Nets in Miami

With Kevin Durant back, the Brooklyn Nets (38-18) make the trip to face the Miami Heat (28-28), although they will likely still be without the injured James Harden.