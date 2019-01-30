Lakers will assess LeBron James on day of Clippers game - Walton

James has not featured since the Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors but the Lakers superstar took part in full-contact scrimmages on Monday (January 28).

He was only able to watch from courtside as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Lakers 121-105 on Tuesday (January 29), though reports have suggested four-time MVP James could be back on the court to face the Clippers on Thursday (January 31).

However, Walton insisted the team will make a last assessment on James.

Asked whether he was viewing Wednesday's practice as a final test for James, Walton told reporters: "No, we're looking at it as we're going to practice again.

"We'll do some full-court scrimmaging again, see how he feels.

Although the Lakers were unable to recover from a slow start, Luke says he’s proud of them for fighting back and competing. pic.twitter.com/jlLzqBHVFw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 30, 2019

"No matter what happens, the decision won't be made tomorrow . It will be about how he feels later that night and into what he feels like the next day when he wakes up, more importantly.

"So, not a final test, just another day of seeing if he's ready yet."