NBA wrap: Lakers fall to 76ers, Harden's double-double not enough

Brandon Ingram had a big night, scoring a career-high 36 points on 16-of-20 shooting but the Lakers still lost in NBA action on Tuesday.

All-Star Joel Embiid led the way for Philadelphia, posting 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the visitors in Los Angeles.

The Lakers have now lost four of their last five games and dropped to 26-25. But, LeBron James may be returning soon from the groin injury that has kept him sidelined since Christmas Day.

The 76ers improved to 33-18 and sit in fourth in the Eastern Conference.

George sparks Thunder

Paul George scored 31 first-half points and finished with 37 in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 126-117 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Devin Booker scored 38 points on 14-of-19 shooting for the Phoenix Suns, who still fell short to the San Antonio Spurs 126-124.

James Harden recorded 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the Houston Rockets' 121-116 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lopez endures forgettable game

Robin Lopez scored four points on one-of-seven shooting in the Chicago Bulls' 122-117 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets.

Tomas Satoransky tallied five points on two-of-eight shooting as the Washington Wizards suffered a 116-113 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ingram shows no mercy!

Brandon Ingram posterized Corey Brewer to extend a Lakers run.

Rudy Gay saved the Spurs with this game-winner against Phoenix.

RUDY RUDY RUDY pic.twitter.com/9BEbrViayg — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 30, 2019

Tuesday's results

Milwaukee Bucks 115-105 Detroit Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers 116-113 Washington Wizards

Oklahoma City Thunder 126-117 Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets 122-117 Chicago Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans 121-116 Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs 126-124 Phoenix suns

Philadelphia 76ers 121-105 Los Angeles Lakers

Jazz at Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz have rattled off three straight wins since losing to the Portland Trail Blazers on January 21. The Trail Blazers have won eight of their last 10 games and are fifth in the Western Conference.