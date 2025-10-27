Luka Doncic To Miss At Least One Week Due To Finger Sprain And Leg Contusion

More sports Lando Norris Claims Championship Lead After Dominant Victory At Mexico City Grand Prix Lando Norris secured his championship lead with a dominant win at the Mexico City Grand Prix, finishing over 30 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc. This victory marks McLaren's first win in Mexico since 1989 and highlights Norris's impressive season performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Lando Norris claimed a decisive victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, surpassing his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers' championship. Starting from pole position at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Norris maintained his lead throughout. Meanwhile, Piastri recovered from a slow start to finish fifth. Charles Leclerc secured second place, building on his recent performance in the United States, while Max Verstappen completed the podium.

The race began with chaos as both Verstappen and Russell veered off track on the first lap. Verstappen later clashed with Hamilton, forcing Hamilton wide and resulting in a 10-second penalty for him. This incident allowed Ollie Bearman of Haas to move up to third temporarily. Despite these events, Norris extended his lead significantly, finishing over 30 seconds ahead of Leclerc.

Haas narrowly missed out on their first top-three finish as Bearman finished fourth. The American team has now gone 210 races without a podium finish. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Haas' Esteban Ocon, and Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto completed the top ten in an engaging race.

Norris delivered an outstanding performance in Mexico, taking back the championship lead he lost to Piastri 189 days ago at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. This win marked McLaren's first victory in Mexico since Ayrton Senna's triumph in 1989. Norris has now achieved 16 podiums this season, joining an elite group of drivers who have reached this milestone in a single year.

The final laps saw intense battles between Leclerc and Verstappen and between Bearman and Piastri. However, a virtual safety car was deployed due to Carlos Sainz's stranded Williams on the last lap, freezing the order and securing Norris's position at the top of the standings by one point over Piastri.

Current Standings and Statistics

The current championship standings show Lando Norris leading with 357 points, closely followed by Oscar Piastri with 356 points. Max Verstappen holds third place with 321 points. In the constructors' standings, McLaren leads with 713 points, ahead of Ferrari with 356 points and Mercedes with 355 points.

{TABLE_X}

This victory is significant for Norris as it not only puts him back at the top but also highlights his consistency throughout the season. With four races remaining, he is well-positioned to continue his strong performance and potentially secure the championship title.