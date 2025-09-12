More sports Las Vegas Aces Achieve WNBA Record With 22 Three-Pointers In Latest Victory In a remarkable performance, the Las Vegas Aces set a new WNBA record by making 22 three-pointers during their victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. This win marks their 16th consecutive triumph. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

The Las Vegas Aces achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new WNBA record with 22 three-pointers in a single game. This achievement came during their 103-75 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, marking their 16th consecutive win. Aja Wilson contributed significantly with 23 points and 19 rebounds, while Jewell Loyd added 21 points. The Aces now share the second-longest winning streak in league history with the Phoenix Mercury.

Las Vegas secured the No. 2 seed for the playoffs and will face the Seattle Storm in a three-game series starting Sunday. Jackie Young played a pivotal role, scoring 17 points and providing 12 assists. She became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in just 243 games. The Sparks were pushed out of playoff contention after Seattle's win over Golden State.

The Minnesota Lynx set a franchise record with their 34th victory by defeating the Golden State Valkyries 72-53. Natisha Hiedeman led Minnesota with 21 points, while Napheesa Collier added 19 points. The Lynx had already secured home-court advantage in the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after beating Connecticut last week. They tied the Las Vegas Aces' record for most regular-season wins in WNBA history.

Collier's impressive performance included shooting percentages of 53% from the field, 40.3% from beyond the arc, and 91% from the free-throw line. She joined Elena Delle Donne as one of only two players in WNBA history to achieve a 50/40/90 season. Jessica Shepard contributed with 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Minnesota.

The Dallas Wings concluded their season with a commanding win over the Phoenix Mercury, finishing at 97-76. Paige Bueckers led Dallas with an impressive performance, scoring 24 points. Amy Okonkwo and Aziaha James each contributed an additional 20 points off the bench. Despite this loss, Phoenix had already secured the No.4 seed for the playoffs and will face New York Liberty in the first round.

Bueckers made history by surpassing Arike Ogunbowale for the highest scoring average by a rookie in franchise history at 19.2 points per game. She also moved into fifth place in WNBA history for most games with at least twenty points by a rookie player at seventeen games.

Bueckers also surpassed Sue Bird's record for second-most assists by a rookie in WNBA history and moved past Aja Wilson for third-most points scored by a rookie player overall.

The upcoming playoffs promise exciting matchups as teams like Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx aim to continue their successful seasons against formidable opponents like Seattle Storm and Golden State Valkyries respectively.