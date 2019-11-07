Last date for Oxfam Trailwalker India's Mumbai edition extended to Nov 15

The last date for registration has been extended from November 1 to November 15. According to Oxfam Trailwalker India Head Leena Goel, the event has received a large number of entries. Since many of them came during the last week, the date of registration has been extended.

Here is the link to register: https://trailwalker.oxfamindia.org/

Oxfam Trailwalker has been attracting runners, marathoners and fitness enthusiasts as well as homemakers, CEOs, students, doctors, and even cancer survivors. It allows room for a variety of participants from different backgrounds to do their bit for society and help in Oxfam's ongoing projects on education, health, gender, forest rights, and discrimination issues in states like Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, 1600 people walked the 100 km and 50 km trails for the 14th edition and over Rs. 5 crores was raised. A global initiative - Oxfam Trailwalker is organized in 17 locations across nine countries, with this year's Indian edition being conducted in December in Mumbai and in February in Bangalore.

Source: Press Release