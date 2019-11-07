English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Last date for Oxfam Trailwalker India's Mumbai edition extended to Nov 15

By
Last date for Oxfam Trailwalker Indias Mumbai edition extended to Nov 15

Bengaluru, Nov. 7: Oxfam Trailwalker India is going to hold its 15th edition 'walkathon for a cause' Mumbai edition on December 13 in Karjat (outskirts of Mumbai).

The last date for registration has been extended from November 1 to November 15. According to Oxfam Trailwalker India Head Leena Goel, the event has received a large number of entries. Since many of them came during the last week, the date of registration has been extended.

Here is the link to register: https://trailwalker.oxfamindia.org/

Oxfam Trailwalker has been attracting runners, marathoners and fitness enthusiasts as well as homemakers, CEOs, students, doctors, and even cancer survivors. It allows room for a variety of participants from different backgrounds to do their bit for society and help in Oxfam's ongoing projects on education, health, gender, forest rights, and discrimination issues in states like Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, 1600 people walked the 100 km and 50 km trails for the 14th edition and over Rs. 5 crores was raised. A global initiative - Oxfam Trailwalker is organized in 17 locations across nine countries, with this year's Indian edition being conducted in December in Mumbai and in February in Bangalore.

Source: Press Release

More MUMBAI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: DZG 3 - 3 SDK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: mumbai runners marathon
Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue