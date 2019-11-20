English
LeBron makes history in Lakers' win, Trail Blazers lose on Anthony's debut

By Dejan Kalinic
LeBron James
LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to another win in the NBA.

LA, November 20: The Los Angeles Lakers continued their fine form in the NBA, while Carmelo Anthony made his Portland Trail Blazers debut on Tuesday.

The Lakers improved to 12-2 and won their fifth straight with a 112-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They were again led by star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Staples Center.

Doncic joins LeBron after 40-point triple-double, Clippers edge Thunder

James finished with a triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Davis had 34 points. It marked more history for James, who became the first player to record a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams.

Anthony, 35, made his Trail Blazers debut in Portland's 115-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 10-time All-Star managed just 10 points after going four-of-14 from the field in the defeat.

Burks guides struggling Warriors

The Golden State Warriors claimed just their third win of the season, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 114-95 thanks to 29 points from Alec Burks.

Draymond Green went close to a triple-double in the win, finishing with 11 assists, 10 rebounds and eight points.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (31 points) and Richaun Holmes (20 points and 15 rebounds) helped the Sacramento Kings past the Phoenix Suns 120-116.

Ferguson struggles

Terrance Ferguson struggled for the Thunder. A first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Ferguson went one-of-seven from the field, finishing with just three points in 30 minutes against the Lakers.

Rondo sets up LeBron

James dunked a perfect pass from Rajon Rondo during the Lakers' win.

Tuesday's results

Golden State Warriors 114-95 Memphis Grizzlies New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 Portland Trail Blazers Sacramento Kings 120-116 Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Lakers 112-107 Oklahoma City Thunder

Celtics at Clippers

It is another early-season blockbuster at the Staples Center as the Boston Celtics (11-2) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (9-5).

Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
