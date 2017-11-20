LeBron on Kaepernick controversy: I don't respect the NFL

Cleveland, November 20: Colin Kaepernick has yet to sign with a team this season and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is fed up with the NFL.

Kaepernick was dubbed the leader of the silent protests sweeping through the NFL this season, featuring players kneeling during the national anthem.

James has echoed the opinion of many that Kaepernick's decision to start the kneeling last year has kept him off NFL rosters this season.

"I love football, but I'm not part of the NFL," James said Sunday, via ESPN. "I don't represent the NFL. I don't know their rules and regulations. But I do know Kap is getting a wrongdoing, I do know that. Just watching, he's an NFL player.

"He's an NFL player and you see all these other quarterbacks out there and players out there that get all these second and third chances that are nowhere near as talented as him. It just feels like he's been blackballed out of the NFL. So, I definitely do not respect that."

"The only reason I could say he's not on a team is because the way he took a knee," James added.

"That's the only reason. I watch football every Sunday, every Thursday, every Monday night. I see all these quarterbacks – first-string, second-team, third-team quarterbacks – that play sometimes when the starter gets hurt or are starters that play. Kap is better than a lot of those guys. Let's just be honest."

Kaepernick last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, when he completed 59.2 per cent of their passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

James had previously mentioned that he would sign Kaepernick if he owned an NFL team, but he furthered that statement Sunday.

"I've commended Kap, and for him to sacrifice everything for the greater good for everyone, for what he truly believed in, the utmost respect to him," James said.

"Obviously he had a vision like Martin Luther King and like some of our all-time greats that people couldn't see further than what they were doing at the point and time."

Source: OPTA