LeBron James' pre-game preparation is even frustrating his wife

The Los Angeles Lakers' 112-102 Game 3 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday (September 8) was the 162nd postseason victory James has been a part of, a number that takes him past Derek Fisher for the most playoff wins in NBA history.

James was paramount to a victory that put the Lakers 2-1 up in the series as he had 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and had four blocks in one quarter.

Even in his 17th year in the league, James continues to remain elite and revealed his dedication to his craft has not stopped since his wife joined him in Orlando.

Asked how he is able to maintain his form on the court at his age, James told reporters: "I'm not going to tell you exactly what I do because I would be giving my opponents a lot of my ingredients.

"But let's just say my wife is not enjoying what I do on a day-to-day basis inside the bubble getting ready for a game. Let's just say that. I spent a lot of time, a lot of time on my body."

HIGHLIGHTS: @KingJames dominates both sides of the ball for 36 points and four swats pic.twitter.com/0a5T5JJHEz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 9, 2020

James was already the NBA's all-time points leader in the postseason but he claimed another playoff record in moving past Fisher for victories too.

"It's something I never dreamed of," he added.

"I never came into the league as a kid saying, 'I want to be number one in playoff wins.' I always said I want to be a part of a winning culture and be a winning player and do whatever it takes to help my team-mates win and this is the result of it.

"But it doesn't happen without my team-mates over the years. My coaching staff over the years. Everyone from the top to bottom - GMs, owners, training staff, ballboys, everything. Everyone has a hand in that because we're all a part of the process and the success.

"So, either if I was in Cleveland or Miami and now with the Lakers, I've been a part of three great organisations that have allowed me to be a part of something that's historic."

While the collective triumphs have continued to pile up, James may miss out on a fifth MVP to the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo - not that Lakers head coach Frank Vogel would agree with that decision.

"Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James," he said.

"That's true for this season, it's why he should be MVP and, honestly, it's probably true in the history of the game."