English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

LeBron's triple-double fuels Lakers win, Clippers set franchise record

By Sacha Pisani
LeBron James
LeBron James inspired the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Los Angeles Clippers set a franchise record.

LA, January 6: The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak with a 106-99 victory against the Detroit Pistons thanks to LeBron James' triple-double.

James posted 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Lakers to their fifth consecutive win in the NBA on Sunday.

Lakers team-mate Anthony Davis contributed 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Western Conference-leading Lakers improved to 29-7 for the season.

The Pistons (13-24) were led by Derrick Rose's 28 points off the bench, while Andre Drummond – the subject of trade speculation – had 12 points and 18 rebounds in Los Angeles.

Clippers make history

The Los Angeles Clippers benefited from three players with 30 or more points for the first time in franchise history in their 135-132 win over the New York Knicks. Montrezl Harrell top-scored with 34 points, while Paul George and Lou Williams added 32 in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Marcus Morris Sr. had a game-high 38 for the Knicks in LA.

Damian Lillard put up 34 points and 12 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers' 122-111 loss at the Miami Heat. Hassan Whiteside's return to Miami yielded 21 points and 18 rebounds. The Heat were led by Goran Dragic's 29 points and 13 assists.

Dante Exum's career-high 28 points headlined the Cleveland Cavaliers' spirited 118-103 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Devin Booker posted 40 points but the Phoenix Suns still went down 121-114 to the visiting Memphis Grizzlies, who were inspired by Jonas Valanciunas' 30 points.

Anthony struggles from the floor

Carmelo Anthony finished with 11 points but that was on five-of-six shooting from the foul line. The Blazers veteran was only three-of-11 from the floor, while he missed all four three-point attempts in 37 minutes.

Miami's Duncan Robinson was two-of-11 from the floor and the same from beyond the arc for six points.

Simons with the jam!

Portland's Anfernee Simons could not be stopped en route the rim for a monster slam.

Sunday's results

Los Angeles Clippers 135-132 New York Knicks Miami Heat 122-111 Portland Trail Blazers Minnesota Timberwolves 118-103 Cleveland Cavaliers Memphis Grizzlies 121-114 Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Lakers 106-99 Detroit Pistons

Thunder at 76ers

All eyes will be on Wells Fargo Center when the slumping Philadelphia 76ers host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. The 76ers (23-14) have lost four in a row to be fifth in the Eastern Conference, while the Thunder (20-15) are eyeing a sixth successive victory.

More LOS ANGELES LAKERS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue