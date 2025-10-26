More sports Lewis Hamilton Celebrates Best Qualifying Result With Ferrari For Mexico City Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton secured his best qualifying position of the season, starting P3 at the Mexico City Grand Prix. He expressed gratitude for his team's support and highlighted the significance of this achievement. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

Lewis Hamilton expressed delight after achieving his best qualifying position with Ferrari for the Mexico City Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion will begin Sunday's race in third place, trailing Lando Norris and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Despite winning 105 races in his career, Hamilton is yet to secure a victory this season, facing challenges since leaving Mercedes.

Hamilton acknowledged the tough journey this year but feels he has made significant progress. "I am definitely happy to be making progress and finally be up there," he stated. He noted that Charles Leclerc is accustomed to being near the front, while his own experience has been more challenging.

This weekend marks the first time both Ferraris have qualified in the top three this season. Hamilton was just 0.09 seconds behind Leclerc. He expressed gratitude for the team's efforts and support, saying, "The team truly deserve it, so we are just working as hard as we can."

Hamilton plans to be aggressive during the race, aiming to advance from his starting position. "P3 is not a bad position to start here," he said, acknowledging the challenges of starting from an inside position on a dirty track.

The 40-year-old driver reflected on his struggles throughout the year, often finishing sixth or lower. Achieving third place represents a major milestone for him and his team. "It's been a hard slog," he admitted, but remains optimistic about moving forward.

Hamilton's determination is evident as he looks forward to Sunday's race with optimism and readiness to push for better results. His focus remains on advancing further and capitalising on this positive momentum.

The upcoming race presents an opportunity for Hamilton to build on this achievement and potentially secure his first win of the season. His commitment to improvement and gratitude towards his team highlight his dedication to success in Formula 1.