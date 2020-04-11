English
Lockdown Days: Squash ace Saurav Ghosal takes online nutrition course

By
Saurav Ghosal
Saurav Ghosal is using the break to know more about the science of food.

Bengaluru, April 11: With the Professional Squash Association (PSA) suspending all activities until July due to the coronavirus pandemic, Indian ace Saurav Ghosal is pursuing an online certified course in nutrition to keep him pre-occupied during the lockdown days.

The 33-year-old's last tournament was the PSA Canary Wharf Classic in London last month, where he lost to Egypt's eventual champion Mohamed El Shorbagy in the quarterfinals.

"As you're at home all the time, it's important to learn something new. So, I decided to go for a nutrition course which is certified by the PSA. There're 11 lectures and at the end of each lecture, you've do to an assessment and only then you can go to the next lecture," Ghosal was quoted as saying in PTI news agency.

The PSA world No.13 dwelled further on the course module and its benefits.

"What I've learnt till now is the basics of protein, carbohydrates fats, minerals and vitamins. What they do and what they don't. Which foods have what (nutrients) and the guidelines around it. It also talks about what your nutritional advise should be based on, depending on the medical condition of the person," added Ghosal, who recently posted a vide on Twitter urging people to contribute generously to to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES).

Ghosal flew back to India after playing the quarterfinal on March 11, when "it was business as usual in London" despite the spread of the pandemic across the globe.

"America and Europe are really bad at the moment. And when I was in England, it was all normal. When I came back, India was a lot more stringent. London was like as if nothing had happened.

"The sooner we get this the better for everyone. The world is never going to the same again," he added.

Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 11:55 [IST]
