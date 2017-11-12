Lonzo Ball becomes youngest NBA player to record triple-double

Los Angeles, November 12: Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball became the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double as his team were beaten by the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday (November 11).

It was just a matter of time before Ball got his first career triple-double and it arrived in his 13th game.

Ball became the youngest NBA player to accomplish the feat, at age 20 years, 15 days. LeBron James held the previous record of 20 years, 20 days.

Unfortunately, Ball's stat milestone came in a 98-90 loss to the Bucks. He posted 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.

Ball was seven-of-12 from the floor on Saturday (November 11), including three-of-five beyond the arc.

DOMINANT DEMARCUS

DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points and 15 boards in the Pelicans' 111-103 win over the Clippers.

Kevin Love led the Cavs in points and rebounding (29-15) in a 111-104 victory over the Mavericks.

HORRIBLE HAWKS

The Hawks (2-11) looked terrible in a 113-94 loss to the Wizards, and the team's leading scorer, Dennis Schroder, really struggled. The point guard knocked down only two of his 16 shots (0 for three from three-point territory) and finished with seven points.

PORZINGIS MAKES IT LOOK EASY

Kristaps Porzingis makes a grab-and-slam with one hand look like child's play.

P O R Z I N G I S pic.twitter.com/fM9Bxv6YYm — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2017

Malcolm Brogdon channeled his inner Greek Freak on this posterising dunk for the Bucks.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

New Orleans Pelicans 111-103 Los Angeles Clippers

Washington Wizards 113-94 Atlanta Hawks

Houston Rockets 111-96 Memphis Grizzlies

New York Knicks 118-91 Sacramento Kings

Cleveland Cavaliers 111-104 Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors 135-114 Philadelphia 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks 98-90 Los Angeles Lakers

San Antonio Spurs 133-94 Chicago Bulls

Denver Nuggets 125-107 Orlando Magic

Phoenix Suns 118-110 Minnesota Timberwolves

Utah Jazz 114-106 Brooklyn Nets

RAPTORS AT CELTICS

The Celtics will likely be without their leading scorer, Kyrie Irving, who is listed as doubtful with a facial fracture. But their second leading scorer, Al Horford, is listed as probable after missing the last two games with a concussion.

For the Raptors, DeMar DeRozan (24.7 points per game) is a threat every time down court, but backcourt mate Kyle Lowry is scoring at a 12.9, roughly half his 22.4 average from last season.

Source: OPTA