Lovlina bats for sports science to make India a sporting powerhouse

The seventh edition of two-day annual flagship conclave for the business of sports in India, under the aegis of the National Committee of Sports of the CII, along with Knowledge Partners Grant Thornton Bharat, is being conducted virtually with the theme being 'Priorities and Potential for a New World for Sport'.

"I believe there is a lot of talent in India and Indian athletes are the most hardworking in the world. I feel that the training system needs to be totally scientific for us to win more medals.

"In the past few years, we have developed a lot and scientific training has also started but we need to implement it right from the grassroot level. The Government of India is doing a lot for sports these days. I wouldn't have been here without their support," said Borgohain, who recently qualified for the World Championships and Asian Games.

Further sharing her views, Lovlina said, "Sports should become a regular subject in school right from the early days till graduation and sports science should be the key."

Talking about her responsibilities, she added, "Every time I step into the ring, I feel I have the responsibility of winning and making my nation proud. I want to inspire the next generation and help them as I can understand them and relate with the problems they face. My message to them is to not get bogged down after setbacks as it is a long road to success which needs a lot of patience."

Among other leading names from the sports world, who are part of the summit are Adille Sumariwalla, President of Athletics Federation of India and Raninder Singh, President of National Rifle Association of India.

Source: Media Release