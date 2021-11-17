Luka Doncic joins Mavs on road trip amid positive injury reports

Mavs superstar Doncic injured his left ankle in the closing stages of Monday's win over the Denver Nuggets, in which he had 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Losing Doncic for an extended period would represent a significant blow to Dallas, who have relied on the Slovenian for 23.7 per cent of their points this season – the sixth-highest share of any individual in the league.

But reports on Tuesday (November 16) brought positive news for fans of Jason Kidd's 9-4 team.

ESPN said Doncic's injury was considered "not too serious", while it was reported the player was part of the Mavericks' travelling party as they embark on a four-game road trip.

Doncic would appear unlikely then to feature against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, but Dallas play the same team again on Friday ahead of a double-header at the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers have eliminated Doncic and the Mavericks from the playoffs in the first round in each of the past two seasons.

However, Doncic has scored an outstanding 33.5 points per game across those two series, contributing to a career average against the Clippers of 31.4 points (regular season and playoffs).

He has contributed 24.9 points, 7.9 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals through 13 games so far this year.