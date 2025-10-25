India vs Australia Live Streaming 3rd ODI: Where to Watch IND vs AUS in India, UK and USA Online?

Luka Doncic Scores 49 Points, Leads Lakers To Victory Over Timberwolves

Luka Doncic delivered an impressive 49-point performance, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. This achievement made him the fourth player in NBA history to start a season with consecutive 40-point games. Doncic's effort included 11 rebounds and eight assists, although he narrowly missed his eighth career 50-point game by missing his final shots.

Victor Wembanyama showcased his skills once again, contributing significantly to the San Antonio Spurs' 120-116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. He scored 29 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and blocked nine shots before fouling out in overtime. Devin Vassell added crucial points in overtime, helping secure the win for the Spurs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves struggled against the Lakers' strong offense despite Anthony Edwards scoring 31 points and Julius Randle adding 26. Austin Reaves supported Doncic's efforts with 25 points, while Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton also contributed significantly to the Lakers' victory. The Lakers' offensive prowess was evident throughout the game.

Deni Avdija led the Portland Trail Blazers to a decisive 139-119 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Tiago Splitter's debut as interim head coach. Avdija scored 26 points and provided six assists. The Blazers dominated in the paint and from beyond the arc, outscoring their opponents significantly in both areas.

In another notable performance, Zion Williamson scored 27 points for New Orleans but missed a crucial free throw that could have given his team a lead late in regulation. Despite this setback, Williamson's efforts kept the Pelicans competitive until overtime when they ultimately fell short against San Antonio.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 35 points against Portland, but it wasn't enough to overcome their defensive struggles. Jonathan Kuminga and Jimmy Butler also contributed offensively for the Warriors but couldn't match Portland's scoring efficiency. The Blazers' balanced attack proved too much for Golden State to handle.

Doncic joined an elite group of players who have started an NBA season with two consecutive games scoring over 40 points. This list includes legends like Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. Doncic was traded to Los Angeles for Anthony Davis last winter, marking a significant shift for both teams involved.

Luke Kornet played a vital role for San Antonio by securing nine offensive rebounds among his total of 12 boards. His efforts helped San Antonio gain second-chance opportunities that were crucial in their win over New Orleans. Stephon Castle added key points late in regulation to keep San Antonio competitive.

The Trail Blazers' victory came amid unexpected circumstances as Tiago Splitter stepped in as interim head coach following Chauncey Billups' arrest. Despite this upheaval, Portland maintained focus on court performance under Splitter's guidance during their matchup against Golden State.

Doncic's remarkable start to this season has drawn comparisons with other greats who achieved similar feats early on during their careers within professional basketball leagues worldwide—highlighting how special these performances truly are within sports history overall today!

Wembanyama continued impressing fans after opening this year's campaign strongly against Dallas earlier last week; now he remains poised alongside teammates ready face future challenges ahead throughout upcoming matches scheduled soon across various venues nationwide here locally abroad alike!