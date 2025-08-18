Maddy Siegrist Hails Aja Wilson As Unbelievable Player After WNBA Defeat

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Dallas Wings' Maddy Siegrist praised Las Vegas Aces' star Aja Wilson after the Wings suffered a 106-87 loss. Wilson's impressive performance, scoring 34 points, was pivotal in the Aces' victory. Her recent form has been outstanding, especially after her historic 30-point, 20-rebound double-double against the Connecticut Sun. This win marked the Aces' seventh consecutive triumph.

The Las Vegas Aces have been on a remarkable run, now holding a 21-14 record. They surpassed the century mark for the fourth time this season and have won nine of their last ten games. Wilson's efficiency was evident as she made 11 out of 16 field goals and converted 11 of her 14 free throws.

In this game, the Aces set a new record with 18 three-pointers, marking the most by a Wings opponent and achieving the second-highest single-game total in WNBA regular-season history. The team's shooting prowess was on full display.

Maddy Siegrist expressed admiration for Wilson's skills, stating: "[Wilson] an unbelievable player. Whether you guard her one-on-one or with two people, she's going to consistently shoot over the top. We just have to do a better job limiting her touches. When she catches it on the low or mid-range like that, there's not much you can do."

Wings star Paige Bueckers shared her frustration with her team's performance. She highlighted their defensive struggles at the point of attack and noted Kierstan Bell's success from beyond the arc, saying: "At the point of attack, we weren't good enough. That led to scrambling. Kierstan Bell went 6-for-7 from three," she said.

Coaching Insights

Aces head coach Becky Hammon commented on Wilson's performance: "The team is playing better, that always helps, but her efficiency and getting 30 from however many shots is quite the accomplishment, but even she'll tell you she's more interested in the wins."

Bueckers also mentioned areas for improvement in their screen coverages and switching strategies. She emphasised that they need to be more proactive rather than reactive in their defensive approach.

The Las Vegas Aces continue to demonstrate their dominance in the league with consistent performances and strategic gameplay. Their ability to break records and maintain winning streaks showcases their strength as a team.