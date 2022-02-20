Makhachev vs Green headlines UFC Vegas 49 on February 26

Green fills in on short-notice to replace the injured Beneil Dariush in UFC Vegas 49 to face Makhachev (20-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia), who looks to extend his nine-fight win streak in the UFC.

During his run up the rankings, Makhachev proved he is one of the best lightweights with dominant wins over Dan Hooker, Drew Dober, and Thiago Moises. He now aims to to secure a possible shot at UFC gold by defeating the veteran Green.

Green (29-12-1, fighting out of Fontana, California) steps into the Octagon on 10 days' notice after a dominanting performance over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271.

A lightweight bruiser who has nine knockouts and eight submissions to his name, Green continues to rise in the division after victories over Alan Patrick, Clay Guida and Al Iaquinta.

Green now looks to make a statement and derail the Russian phenom Makhachev and break into the Top 15.

In the middleweight co-main event, renowned finisher Misha Cirkunov looks to secure his first victory in the weight class as he takes on Wellington Turman.

Former light heavyweight contender Misha Cirkunov (15-7, fighting out of Toronto, Ontario, Canada by way of Riga, Lativa) seeks to start a win streak at 185-pounds.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist has an impressive 11 first-round finishes, with three coming in under a minute. Some of his stoppage victories include Jimmy Crute, Nikita Krylov and Ion Cutelaba.

Cirkunov now has his sights set on making a splash in his second fight at middleweight and sending a message to the rest of the division.

Wellington Turman (17-5, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil) intends to make the most of his first UFC co-main event opportunity.

Coming off a split decision win over UFC veteran Sam Alvey, the jiu-jitsu expert now intends to make it two in a row by taking out Cirkunov and beginning his climb up the middleweight ladder.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Ji Yeon Kim (9-4-2, fighting out of Incheon, South Korea) looks to dominate against Priscila Cachoeira (10-4, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in a women's flyweight bout.

• No. 13 ranked UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (16-2, fighting out Krasnodar, Russia) faces submission specialist Joel Alvarez (19-2, fighting out of Asturias, Spain).

• Dana White's Contender Series alum Armen Petrosyan (6-1, fighting out of Yerevan, Armenia by way of Krasnoyarsk, Russia) meets streaking Gregory Rodrigues (11-4, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Florida by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil ) at middleweight.

• Rong Zhu (18-4, fighting out of Sichuan, China) takes on young knockout artist Ignacio Bahamondes (12-4, fighting out of Chicago, Illinois by way of Santiago, Chile) at lightweight.

• Josiane Nunes (8-1, fighting out of Fazenda Rio Grande, Parana, Brazil) looks to spoil the UFC debut of Ramona Pascual (6-2, fighting out of Hong Kong) in a women's bantamweights clash.

• Lightweight action sees Terrance McKinney (11-3, fighting out of Spokane, Wash.) facing off with Fares Ziam (12-3, fighting out of Givors, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, FranceVénissieux, France).

• Women's strawweight Jinh Yu Frey (11-6, fighting out of Arlington, Tex.) battles Hannah Goldy (6-2, fighting out of Orlando, Fla.).

• Bantamweight veterans meet as Alejandro Perez (22-8-1, fighting out of San Jose, Calif. by way of Aguascalientes, Mexico) takes on Jonathan Martinez (14-4, fighting out of Plainview, Tex.).

• Welterweights Ramiz Brahimaj (9-4, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) and Micheal Gillmore (6-4, fighting out of Lansing, Mich.) lock horns.

• Flyweights Victor Altamirano (10-1, fighting out of Fort Worth, Tex.) and Carlos Hernandez (7-1, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) face off as they look to make a name for themselves in their first trip to the Octagon.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green will take place Saturday, February 26 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1 PM PT/ 4 PM ET and the main card at 4 PM PT/ 7 PM ET.

Source: Press Release