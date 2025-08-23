Mohammed Siraj Is Go-To Bowler In All Three Formats: Ex-Sri Lankan Star Farveez Maharoof on India Pacer's Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025- Exclusive

More sports Malik Beasley Exonerated From Federal Gambling Investigation, Resuming NBA Free Agency Negotiations NBA player Malik Beasley is no longer the subject of a federal gambling investigation by the Eastern District of New York. This decision allows him to re-enter free agency discussions after losing a significant contract offer from the Detroit Pistons. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

Malik Beasley, an NBA player and free agent, is no longer being investigated in a federal gambling case, according to ESPN. His lawyers, Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, confirmed that discussions with the Eastern District of New York led to this decision. Beasley was initially linked to NBA prop or game bets for the 2023-24 season but remains uncharged.

Beasley's legal team expressed frustration over the impact of the investigation on his career. "An allegation with no charge, indictment or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik," Haney stated to ESPN. He emphasised that this situation contradicted the principle of presumed innocence.

The news of Beasley being involved in a federal probe emerged on June 29, just before NBA free agency began. This revelation stalled negotiations and potential offers for him. ESPN reported that Beasley had initially agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Detroit Pistons before they withdrew their offer upon learning about the investigation.

Later in the offseason, the Pistons signed Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson, and Javonte Green instead. As a result, Detroit can now only offer Beasley a maximum salary of $7.2 million for the next season, according to ESPN.

Last season, Beasley played a significant role in the Pistons' success. He finished second in voting for Sixth Man of the Year. He made 319 three-pointers during that time, ranking second in the league while maintaining a shooting accuracy of 41.6 percent from beyond the arc. Over 82 games, he averaged 16.3 points per game.

The resolution of this investigation could reopen opportunities for Beasley as one of the NBA's top shooters seeks new prospects in free agency.