IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Was Fakhar Zaman Out or Not Out? Pakistan batter leaves after Given Caught Behind

More sports Max Verstappen Claims Victory At The 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix In Baku Max Verstappen achieved a commanding win at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, finishing nearly 15 seconds ahead of George Russell. This victory narrows his championship gap to Oscar Piastri. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Max Verstappen hailed Red Bull's performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as outstanding after securing a commanding victory in Baku. He crossed the finish line nearly 15 seconds ahead of George Russell, marking his fourth win of the season. This triumph also marked Verstappen's third consecutive podium finish since April and May 2024, although a late surge for the title seems improbable.

Verstappen's success in Azerbaijan is noteworthy as he became only the second driver to win multiple titles there, following Sergio Perez, who won in 2021 and 2023. With this victory, Verstappen narrowed the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to 69 points. Piastri crashed on the opening lap, but his McLaren teammate Lando Norris did not capitalize on this mistake, finishing seventh after a slow pitstop.

The victory brought Red Bull closer to Ferrari in the constructors' championship with seven races left in 2025. Verstappen expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, stating, "This weekend has been incredible for us, last weekend was already great, but for us to win here again is just fantastic." He praised the car's performance on both tyre compounds and noted that having clean air allowed them to manage their tyres effectively.

Despite challenging conditions with strong winds causing instability in the car, Verstappen was pleased with how straightforward the race was. He remarked on how well the car handled under these circumstances and expressed happiness with their overall performance.

The Formula One schedule continues in two weeks at Singapore's Marina Bay Street Circuit. Verstappen has yet to secure a win there during his career. Despite recent successes, he remains uncertain about maintaining Red Bull's form throughout the rest of the season. "It's difficult to say at the moment but the last two race weekends have been amazing for us," Verstappen commented.

He acknowledged that Singapore presents a different challenge due to its higher downforce requirements and expressed anticipation about what they can achieve there. As Red Bull aims to close the gap further in both championships, all eyes will be on their performance at this unique circuit.