Mayweather defends Trump's 'locker room talk'

Washington, September 15: Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr leapt to the defence of Donald Trump over vulgar and inappropriate comments made by the United States president.

Trump made headlines during his presidential campaign in 2016 when a vulgar recording of him from 2005 emerged.

In the recording, Trump could be heard describing how he hit on women, and he said one tactic he used was to "grab them by the p****".

Mayweather – who preserved his perfect record with his 50th win over Conor McGregor last month – defended Trump's words and said that is how "real" men speak.

"People don't like the truth. ... He speak like a real man spoke," Mayweather told Hollywood Unlocked.

"Real men speak like, 'Man, she had a fat ***. You see her a**? I had to squeeze her a**. I had to grab that fat a**.' Right? So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk. 'I'm the man, you know what I'm saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the p****. And?'"

Mayweather and Trump seem to have a friendly relationship, with the retired American boxer visiting the latter shortly after he was elected.

Trump has also been ringside at Mayweather's fights, including his victory over Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Mayweather also defended Trump being elected president, saying he won fair and square.

"I feel people shy away from realness. This man didn't do nothing. Listen, if y'all didn't want the man in the White House, y'all should have voted the other way," Mayweather said.

"It ain't like he went and robbed — he done his homework. He did what he had to do and he got there."

Source: OPTA