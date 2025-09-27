Nepal vs West Indies T20I Series: Schedule, Squad, Venue, Preview - All You Need to Know

Phoenix Mercury And Las Vegas Aces Secure 2-1 Leads In WNBA Semifinals The Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces both achieved significant victories in their respective WNBA semifinal series, taking 2-1 leads. Key performances from Satou Sabally and Jackie Young were instrumental in their teams' successes.

Satou Sabally delivered an impressive performance, scoring 15 of her 23 points in the final quarter, leading the Phoenix Mercury to an 84-76 victory over the Minnesota Lynx. This win in Game 3 of their WNBA playoff semifinals gives the Mercury a 2-1 series lead. They can secure a spot in the Finals with another win on Sunday in Phoenix.

The game remained close throughout, featuring 15 lead changes. Sabally's crucial 3-pointer put Phoenix ahead 78-76 with just over three minutes left. She then added two free throws to extend their lead to four points. Alyssa Thomas sealed the victory with a steal and layup in the final seconds.

Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper each contributed significantly, scoring 21 points apiece for Phoenix. Their balanced offence proved vital against Minnesota's strong lineup. The Lynx were led by Natisha Hiedeman, who scored 19 points off the bench, while Napheesa Collier added 17 points before leaving due to an ankle injury.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected after receiving her second technical foul following Thomas's decisive layup. The incident also saw Collier rolling her ankle, requiring assistance to leave the court.

In another semifinal matchup, Jackie Young scored 25 points in her home state as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 84-72. NaLyssa Smith added 16 points for Las Vegas, who now hold a 2-1 series advantage. A win on Sunday would mark their third WNBA Finals appearance in four years.

A'ja Wilson had a challenging night shooting but still managed to contribute with 13 points and eight rebounds for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray supported with 15 points and six assists. Meanwhile, Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 21 points, while Lexie Hull recorded a double-double with 16 points and ten rebounds.

Fever Struggle Despite Strong Start

The Fever faced difficulties late in the game, going nearly nine minutes without scoring between baskets from late in the third quarter into the fourth. This allowed Las Vegas to capitalise by extending their lead from four to twelve points during this stretch.

Despite missing key players like Caitlin Clark due to injuries earlier in the season, Indiana managed to advance past the first playoff round and even won Game 1 against Las Vegas. However, they couldn't maintain momentum against a determined Aces team.

The upcoming games on Sunday will be crucial for both series as teams vie for spots in the WNBA Finals. With intense competition and standout performances so far, fans can expect thrilling matchups ahead.