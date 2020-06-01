Michael Jordan 'pained, angry' over George Floyd's death

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry," the Basketball Hall of Famer and principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets said in a statement released by the Hornets on Sunday.

"I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough."

Floyd, who was black, died on Monday after becoming unresponsive while pinned to the ground by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest.

The incident was recorded by several onlookers and triggered a wave of protests, some violent, in Minneapolis and other cities across the United States.

"I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others," Jordan continued. "We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability.

"Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless officers whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice."

In contrast to other NBA legends such as LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jordan has largely avoided commenting on political and social matters throughout both his playing and post-playing career and has at times drawn criticism for his reluctance to speak on such issues.