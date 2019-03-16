English

Migliozzi and Arnaus claim Kenya Open lead

By Opta
Migliozzi and Arnaus - Cropped

Nairobi, March 16: Guido Migliozzi fired a superb 64 and Adri Arnaus shot 65 as the pair moved into a share of the lead on day three of the Kenya Open.

Migliozzi, ranked 576 in the world, followed up scores of 67 and 68 with an excellent seven-under-par effort on moving day to reach 14 under, dropping only one shot on the 18th that cost him the outright advantage.

Arnaus delivered the final of his seven birdies on the last, ensuring the pair sit one shot clear of overnight leader Louis de Jager going into the final day.

De Jager saw his four-shot advantage from Friday evaporate due to a mixed round of 70 which contained six birdies and five bogeys, though he did produce an impressive shot to save par on the third.

Finland's Kalle Samooja – who tied Migliozzi for the best round of the day - and Gaganjeet Bhullar of India are two shots off the lead, with the tournament remaining wide open after Saturday's action.

Liam Johnston, Jack Singh Brar and Justin Harding – the only member of the world's top 100 playing at the European Tour event – are all four shots behind Migliozzi and Arnaus at 10 under.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
