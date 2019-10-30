Timberwolves pay tribute to Rocky prior to 76ers clash in Philly

In Philadelphia for Wednesday's NBA clash against the 76ers, the Timberwolves made their way to the steps at Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Known as the "Rocky Steps" as a result of the iconic scene from the 1976 blockbuster movie "Rocky", the visiting team ran up the 72 stone steps to the tune of "Eye of the Tiger" – a song made famous by the film.

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves (3-0) will be hoping it inspires them to victory against the high-flying 76ers (3-0) midweek.

Landed in Philly and made a surprise stop... pic.twitter.com/8w6CUKnrCJ — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 29, 2019