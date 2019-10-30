English
Timberwolves pay tribute to Rocky prior to 76ers clash in Philly

By Sacha Pisani
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves ran up "Rocky Steps" to the tune of "Eye of the Tiger" in Philadelphia.

Los Angeles, October 30: The Minnesota Timberwolves made a special stop prior to their showdown with the unbeaten Philadelphia 76ers.

In Philadelphia for Wednesday's NBA clash against the 76ers, the Timberwolves made their way to the steps at Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Known as the "Rocky Steps" as a result of the iconic scene from the 1976 blockbuster movie "Rocky", the visiting team ran up the 72 stone steps to the tune of "Eye of the Tiger" – a song made famous by the film.

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves (3-0) will be hoping it inspires them to victory against the high-flying 76ers (3-0) midweek.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
