Munoz claims lead at Sanderson Farms Championship

By Sacha Pisani
Sebastian Munoz earned a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of Sanderson Farms Championship
Jackson (USA), September 22: Sebastian Munoz climbed to the top of the Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard with a nine-under-par 63 in the third round.

Munoz was flawless as the Colombian golfer earned a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the PGA Tour tournament in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday (September 21).

A one-time Web.com winner in 2016, Munoz had nine birdies without dropping a shot to improve to 16 under through 54 holes at the Country Club of Jackson.

Munoz birdied his first three holes and four of his opening five to set the tone on the penultimate day – the 26-year-old ending the round ahead of Mexico's Carlos Ortiz (65).

Overnight leader Byeong Hun An dropped down to third and two shots off the pace following his two-under-par 70.

An entered the round with a two-stroke advantage on the back of successive 66s but the South Korean was unable to maintain his charge.

A pair of birdies during his final three holes saw An close out the round at 14 under, one shot clear of Cameron Percy (68).

Meanwhile, Dominic Bozzelli (67), Im Sung-jae (67), Harris English (68), J.T. Poston (70) and George McNeill (70) are tied for fifth at 12 under.

As for defending champion Cameron Champ, he is nine shots off the pace following his 69.

Read more about: pga tour golf birdies bogeys
Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 4:50 [IST]
