LeBron drafts Durant, Davis for All-Star Game

James got the first pick and started off the event in a way only he can – with intrigue.

The four-time MVP and Los Angeles Lakers star selected Kevin Durant with the number one pick, which had everyone asking questions. The Golden State Warriors star is set to become a free agent this offseason.

You know James, he loves to control the narrative and he certainly started Thursday with one. Even Antetokounmpo jokingly had to ask, "Is that tampering?" after James selected Anthony Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans star who was at the centre of trade speculation linking him with the Lakers.

And, there was a trade. After the draft was over, James and Antetokounmpo agreed to trade Ben Simmons for Russell Westbrook.

Team LeBron

Starters:

Kevin Durant (1) Kyrie Irving (3) Kawhi Leonard (5) James Harden (7)

Reserves:

Anthony Davis (10) Klay Thompson (12) Ben Simmons (13) Damian Lillard (14) LaMarcus Aldridge (18) Karl-Anthony Towns (20) Bradley Beal (22)

Legacy:

Dwayne Wade

Team Giannis

Starters:

Stephen Curry (2) Joel Embiid (4) Paul George (6) Kemba Walker (8)

Reserves:

Khris Middleton (9) Nikola Jokic (11) Blake Griffin (15) Russell Westbrook (16) D'Angelo Russell (17) Nikola Vucevic (19) Kyle Lowry (21)

Legacy:

Dirk Nowitzki

Trade: James trades Westbrook for Simmons.