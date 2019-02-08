English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

LeBron drafts Durant, Davis for All-Star Game

By Opta
LeBron James

Los Angeles, February 8: The NBA All-Star teams are set after LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picked their rosters on Thursday (February 7).

James got the first pick and started off the event in a way only he can – with intrigue.

The four-time MVP and Los Angeles Lakers star selected Kevin Durant with the number one pick, which had everyone asking questions. The Golden State Warriors star is set to become a free agent this offseason.

You know James, he loves to control the narrative and he certainly started Thursday with one. Even Antetokounmpo jokingly had to ask, "Is that tampering?" after James selected Anthony Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans star who was at the centre of trade speculation linking him with the Lakers.

And, there was a trade. After the draft was over, James and Antetokounmpo agreed to trade Ben Simmons for Russell Westbrook.

Team LeBron

Starters:

Kevin Durant (1) Kyrie Irving (3) Kawhi Leonard (5) James Harden (7)

Reserves:

Anthony Davis (10) Klay Thompson (12) Ben Simmons (13) Damian Lillard (14) LaMarcus Aldridge (18) Karl-Anthony Towns (20) Bradley Beal (22)

Legacy:

Dwayne Wade

Team Giannis

Starters:

Stephen Curry (2) Joel Embiid (4) Paul George (6) Kemba Walker (8)

Reserves:

Khris Middleton (9) Nikola Jokic (11) Blake Griffin (15) Russell Westbrook (16) D'Angelo Russell (17) Nikola Vucevic (19) Kyle Lowry (21)

Legacy:

Dirk Nowitzki

Trade: James trades Westbrook for Simmons.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: basketball nba lebron james
    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue