English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA All-Star: Stephen Curry and brother Seth to compete in three-point contest

By Opta
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry

Los Angeles, February 6: The NBA released the field of participants for the 2019 All-Star weekend three-point contest, dunk contest and skills challenge.

Stephen Curry will face off against his brother, Seth, in their hometown Charlotte, North Carolina to headline the three-point contest. But they will have to take down the defending champion, Devin Booker.

Dennis Smith Jr.'s explosive hops will be returning to the dunk contest as he hopes to claim the title this time. The field of newcomers should make for an exciting performance.

The skills challenge features De'Aaron Fox, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Trae Young and a host of others.

The trio of events will begin on February 16 at North Carolina's Spectrum Center.

Three-point contest

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Danny Green, Toronto Raptors

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Dunk contest

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder

Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks

Skills challenge

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics​

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers​

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: basketball nba stephen curry
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue