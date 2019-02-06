NBA All-Star: Stephen Curry and brother Seth to compete in three-point contest

Los Angeles, February 6: The NBA released the field of participants for the 2019 All-Star weekend three-point contest, dunk contest and skills challenge.
Stephen Curry will face off against his brother, Seth, in their hometown Charlotte, North Carolina to headline the three-point contest. But they will have to take down the defending champion, Devin Booker.
Dennis Smith Jr.'s explosive hops will be returning to the dunk contest as he hopes to claim the title this time. The field of newcomers should make for an exciting performance.
The skills challenge features De'Aaron Fox, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Trae Young and a host of others.
The trio of events will begin on February 16 at North Carolina's Spectrum Center.
Three-point contest
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers
Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Danny Green, Toronto Raptors
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Dunk contest
Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
John Collins, Atlanta Hawks
Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder
Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks
Skills challenge
Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
