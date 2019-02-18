English

Durant wants more after All-Star MVP, says I'll try to keep racking them up

By
Durant wants to add to All-Star MVP

Los Angeles, Feb 18: Kevin Durant vowed to keep adding to his collection of individual prizes after being named the NBA All-Star Game's MVP for a second time.

The Golden State Warriors star racked up 31 points with seven rebounds and two assists to inspire Team LeBron to a 178-164 victory over Team Giannis on Sunday.

Durant, who also won the award in 2012, has now scored 30 or more points in four different All-Star games - an NBA record.

"It's all sweet to me. It's hard to rank, everything's special," he said.

"It's cool to be out there with some of the best players to have ever played the game and to win MVP in front of my family and friends was pretty sweet. I'll just try to keep racking them up I guess.

"As a veteran now, coming back and winning another MVP is cool to put into the trophy case."

And Durant paid tribute to Dallas Mavericks veteran Dirk Nowitzki, who perhaps featured in his final All-Star Game amid rumours that this season - his 21st in the NBA - will be his last.

"He is one of those guys where you see him have a tough game three and bounce back in game four," Durant said.

"That shows character, that shows what he's about. So, to grind against Dirk for a couple of years in the playoffs, battling against him in the Western Conference all these years has been a treat.

"He's somebody that's unguardable and created a shot that really can't be blocked.

"His legacy is going to live forever as a baller."

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 15:36 [IST]
