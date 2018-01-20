Kristaps Porzingis takes subtle jab at fans, media for All-Star starter snub

New York, January 20: Kristaps Porzingis is not happy about missing out on the NBA All-Star start this season and the New York Knicks big man was blunt when asked about the snub on Friday.

Though elected as a starter by the players, the Knicks star finished behind Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in voting by fans and media.

"Players know," he told reporters, via the New York Daily News. "That’s all I'm going to say.

"Everybody has their own opinion. Fans are one thing. It is what it is. There are a lot of things I could have done better also. It is what it is."

Porzingis trails Embiid in points (23.9 to 23.6), rebounds (11.0 to 6.9) and assists (3.5 to 1.2) per game.

He has been on the court more often, playing in 39 games as opposed to 32 for the 76ers star and Porzingis has been a better shot-blocker (2.4 to 1.9).

The 22-year-old still has a great chance to earn his spot on his numbers alone, and will likely be added to the roster as a reserve when the full All-Star rosters are announced on Tuesday.

"In my mind, I deserve it," Porzingis said. "All I got to do is play good and win games and the results will take care of itself. I shouldn't be too worried about who is going to vote for me and who is not going to vote for me."

Source: OPTA