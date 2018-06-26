Simmons named Rookie of the Year

Simmons, 21, averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists in his rookie year.

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz took home Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 13.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey, who was fired after the season, was named the NBA's Coach of the Year.

Casey was named the head coach of the Detroit Pistons after the season.

LeBron James won both the assist and clutch shot of the year and was awarded the play of the year by the fans for his game-winning three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves before the All-Star break.