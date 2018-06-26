English

Simmons named Rookie of the Year

Posted By:
Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons was named NBA Rookie of the Yea

Los Angeles, June 26: Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was named the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Simmons, 21, averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists in his rookie year.

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz took home Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 13.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey, who was fired after the season, was named the NBA's Coach of the Year.

Casey was named the head coach of the Detroit Pistons after the season.

LeBron James won both the assist and clutch shot of the year and was awarded the play of the year by the fans for his game-winning three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves before the All-Star break.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue